A look into Michigan statewide ballot proposals ahead of November election

There are two new ballot proposals Michigan voters will see in November — an effort to get money out of politics and a citizenship verification requirement to vote. Additionally, a proposal that appears every 16 years asks whether the state should hold a constitutional convention.

Ballots will look different depending on the county and municipality you're voting in. But those three proposals are statewide, so they'll appear no matter where you're casting your vote.

One of the proposals is the Michigan Utility and Government Contractor Campaign Finance Regulations Initiative, also called Money Out of Politics. The Board of Canvassers recently certified the petition signatures for this proposal on the November ballot.

"It is going to ban state contractors that have contracts with the state of Michigan worth $250,000 or more from contributing to the politicians that are actually cutting those contracts," said Christy McGillivray, the co-chair of Money Out of Politics.

That includes companies like DTE, Consumers Energy and those with large contracts with the state of Michigan.

"It stops that pay-to-play relationship," McGillivray said. "It makes our state government, our democracy, respond to the priorities of voters first. That's critical."

The second ballot proposal, called the Michigan Citizenship Verification and Voter Identification Initiative, is backed by Americans for Citizens Voting. If it passes, the Michigan Secretary of State's office would need to verify voters' citizenship status using documents such as a birth certificate or a Social Security card.

"First, it requires a photo ID to vote. Second, it requires citizenship to vote, and third, it requires a systematic review of voter rolls," said Kristen Combs, the general consultant for Americans for Citizens Voting.

"If for some reason that secretary of State is unable to verify a resident citizenship, then they send a notice to a voter. A voter then has 45 days to respond and provide documentation in order to prove their citizenship."

This ballot proposal campaign is waiting for final approval from the Board of State Canvassers. The final proposal voters will see on the ballot is the constitutional convention question; if approved, it would require the state to convene a gathering of delegates to propose major changes to the state constitution. It's on the ballot every 16 years.