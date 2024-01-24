Watch CBS News
Michigan authorities reopen 1988 cold case homicide investigation

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities in Michigan have reopened a homicide investigation in the death of a man who was fatally stabbed in 1988. 

The Albion Department of Public Safety and The University of Olivet Criminal Justice Program are working in conjunction to reopen the case in the death of Henry Lawler Jr. 

On Dec. 11, 1988, Albion officers found Lawler stabbed to death behind the Paramount Lounge at 612 Austin Ave. 

Authorities say they are working to solve this case as they have little information about who may have committed the crime. 

"ADPS is asking for the public's help in trying to solve this case," Albion Department of Public Safety said in a Facebook post. "Any information you might have from that time could prove valuable in solving this case and bringing closure to the family."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Bill Lazarus at 517-629-7854 Lt. Nicole Wygant at 517-629-7824.  

In addition, people can submit anonymous tips through Silent Observer at 517-629-2700. Cash rewards are being offered for information that leads to an arrest. 

Sara Powers
Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics, entertainment and historical events for our "This Day in History" series.

