Authorities investigating possible lead in 1990 disappearance of Michigan woman

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says it is connecting with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office in hopes of solving the disappearance of Michigan woman Paige Renkoski, who was last seen nearly 35 years ago.

"We recently learned of the arrest of a suspect in a cold case in Washtenaw County. We have been in touch with them to learn about their case. As with any investigation, we will follow the tips and evidence. It is way too early to comment further," Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy said in an emailed statement to CBS News Detroit.

Paige Renkoski, 30, was last seen in Livingston County, Michigan, on May 24, 1990. Her body has not been found. Livingston County Sheriff's Office

Renkoski, who lived in the Lansing area, was 30 years old when she was last seen on May 24, 1990. According to the sheriff's office, Renkoski drove her mother to the Detroit Metro Airport before visiting a friend in Canton Township.

Authorities say she left her friend's home at about 2 p.m. that day. Her silver two-door Oldsmobile was found hours later, at about 7:48 p.m., on westbound Interstate 96 in Fowlerville, Michigan. The vehicle was running, and the windshield wipers were on due to a storm. According to the sheriff's office, Renkoski's shoes and purse were inside the vehicle.

Her body has not been found.

Anyone with information on the case can call 517-540-7880 or email coldcasetips@livgov.com.