88-year-old Michigan Army veteran wants to pay-it-forward after receiving life-changing donations

Michigan Army veteran Ed Bambas was working at a grocery store when he received $2 million in donations from people across the internet to help him retire. Now he's working with the same man who organized his fundraiser to help veterans across the country.

Bambas, 88, was working at the Meijer store in Brighton last winter after 40 years at General Motors. With the help of several people, he was able to retire thanks to donations made on a GoFundMe page organized by Sam Weidenhofer.

"It's been a big change, obviously, a lot of pressures from the financial standpoint have been relieved. I look forward to not having to be someplace every day at eight in the morning," said Bambas.

Weidenhofer, an Australian man who has made it his life's mission to help others through fundraising, is now leading the charge to raise more funds for veterans.

"We've raised $300,000 in three days now, and you know, we are trying to get as much support around each veteran as possible. Our goal is to raise $10 million," said Weidenhofer.

Each veteran in each state will get their own GoFundMe page, and Weidenhofer will post more information about each veteran's story. Bambas said he's helping to get the ball rolling.

"I'm contributing just as a starter. I'm giving each vet $1,000 for $50,000," said Bambas. "It means a great deal to me to be able to help more people and stimulate people to help more of us. We're on the earth for a short time, and we gotta, we gotta help each other."

Weidenhofer said he hopes his effort inspires others, too.

"It's bigger than these 50. It's for all the veterans out there to show them respect and love and care for, for what they've done for their country," he said.