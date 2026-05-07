Michigan angler breaks 20-year state record with gizzard shad caught in Grand River

A West Michigan angler broke a 20-year state record when he reeled in a massive gizzard shad in April.

On April 22, Sedrick Neinhuis of Lowell was spincasting on the Grand River in Kent County when he caught a record-breaking gizzard shad weighing 4.45 pounds and measuring 20.3 inches long, the Michigan DNR said.

"We kind of knew the fish was there," Neinhuis said. "Our mission this year was to get one close to 5 pounds. There are a lot of big ones out there, but it's one of those fish people don't ever report. I'm hoping next year we can get one even bigger."

Sedrick Neinhuis of Lowell Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Michigan's previous record gizzard shad was caught by baitcasting on Lake St. Clair in St. Clair County in 1996, weighed 4.12 pounds, and measured 21 inches.

Gizzard shad are native to Michigan, according to the DNR, and are named for the muscular organ, most commonly associated with chickens, that is filled with grit and stones that help break down food.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources

DNR fisheries biologist Matt Diana verified the new state-record fish. Michigan's state-record fish are recognized by weight only, according to the DNR, and in order to qualify, a fish must exceed the current state-record weight, be weighed on a certified commercial scale, and be identified by a DNR fisheries biologist.