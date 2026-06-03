Michigan AG Dana Nessel intervenes in Consumers Energy's $456M rate hike proposal

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she will intervene in Consumers Energy's latest proposal to raise rates by approximately $456 million per year across the board, a response that came within hours of the utility company submitting its application.

The Consumers Energy proposal includes a 12-month surcharge of $25 million, an additional $52 million over three years for storm restoration response and other financial allowances. If approved, the package would raise residential electric rates by 9.8%, Nessel's office said.

This filing with the Michigan Public Service Commission begins a 10-month review process that includes a chance for the public to share their comments and input on the plan.

Tuesday's application comes nearly three months after the Michigan Public Service Commission approved a $278 million rate hike that went into effect in May. It is Nessel's latest battle against Consumers and DTE, which also requested a rate hike. In April 2026, Nessel challenged DTE's $474 million proposal, which came two months after the MPSC approved a $242.4 million investment.

"Consumers Energy and DTE keep demanding more and more money, the MPSC continues to reward their incessant demands, and the cycle of constant, growing rate hikes are pushing Michigan families and businesses to the brink," Nessel said in a statement. "My office will intervene in this case as we always do, but we already know the predictable pattern likely to play out: Consumers Energy loads its rate hike request with completely unsupported, inflated costs, and the MPSC simply splits the difference. Michiganders are facing an affordability crisis, and our utility companies are recording record profits."

For its part, Consumers Energy said its 2027 plan calls for upgrades intended to result in fewer and shorter power outages to consumers. The company plans to bury 50 miles of lines, improve circuits where customers are most likely to experience outages, and update technology to help monitor the system more effectively.

"We're making strategic investments every day to ensure we better serve homes and businesses that count on us. Since 2021, Consumers Energy's average electric customer experienced a 28% in how long they go without power in normal conditions. These upgrades are critical to build on that," said Greg Salisbury, Consumers Energy's senior vice president of electric distribution.

"We know cost is top of mind for customers, which is why we're focused on smart, strategic investments to improve service -- ensuring 75 cents of every customer dollar goes back into the grid. We will continue to do all we can to ensure people have access to assistance to manage and pay bills."