Michigan accused of attempting to meet with minors in Tennessee

A Michigan man is facing federal charges after authorities say he allegedly attempted to travel to Tennessee to meet minors.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 32-year-old Zachary Kenneth Crutchfield, of Grand Blanc, is charged in a criminal complaint with attempting to travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, attempted coercion and enticement, and attempted sexual exploitation of children.

Federal prosecutors allege that between July 31, 2026, and Aug. 7, 2026, Crutchfield connected with an undercover FBI agent online on a messaging app that was dedicated to the distribution of child sexual abuse material. Authorities allege that Crutchfield, at one point in the chat, expressed interest in engaging in sexual activities with minors and arranged with the undercover agent to meet two children in Tennessee.

Crutchfield appeared in court over the weekend and was detained pending a trial. He is due back in court on Aug. 24.

The U.S. Attorney's Office urges anyone with information on the case to submit a tip to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or call 800-CALL-FBI.