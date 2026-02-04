Michigan 35th Senate district special election candidates set for May 5

The top candidates were chosen during a special primary election in the Saginaw Bay area to fill a vacancy in the Michigan Senate.

The Associated Press has called the Democratic primary for Michigan's 35th Senate District for Chedrick Greene. And Republican Jason Tunney announced he was the winner in his party's primary race.

There were six Democrats and four Republicans running in their respective primaries.

The 35th District had a special primary on Tuesday, and will hold a special election on May 5, to fill the seat left vacant after Kristin McDonald Rivet was elected to a U.S. Congressional seat in November 2024. That district covers parts of Bay, Midland and Saginaw counties; to include the communities of Bay City, Midland, Saginaw and Zilwaukee.

The person who is eventually chosen will serve just a few months, as the special election cycle is for a partial term ending Jan. 1, 2027.