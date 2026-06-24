Michigan appeals court upholds criminal sexual conduct sentence against former priest

The Michigan Court of Appeals upheld the sentencing for a former priest, who was convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct for assaulting a 14-year-old.

According to the documents, the Court of Appeals ruled that the trial court "did not abuse its discretion" in resentencing Neil Kalina. The court wrote that it disagreed with Kalina's argument that the trial court's resentencing was "improperly based on defendant's exercise of his right to trial," adding that there was no error made.

"I am relieved that justice will continue to be served for the victim of this heinous assault," said Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement. "My office remains committed to holding abusers accountable and ensuring survivors are supported."

Kalina, who was a priest at St. Kiernan Catholic Church, was convicted in 2022 and sentenced to seven to 15 years. He was accused of sexually assaulting the teen in 1984 and was arrested in 2019 in Littlerock, California.

In April 2024, the Court of Appeals affirmed Kalina's conviction but ordered resentencing because "improper consideration of acquitted conduct had impacted the calculation of Kalina's incarceration term," according to the Michigan Attorney General's office. The court remanded the case to the trial court for resentencing.

Kalina was resentenced again to seven to 15 years. His sentence included registering with the Sex Offender Registry.

Kalina was one of 11 clergymen who were charged by Attorney General Dana Nessel's clergy abuse investigation team.