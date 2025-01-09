Former Michigan priest resentenced for criminal sexual conduct

Arrest made in case of missing Warren woman, California wildfires continue and more top stories

Arrest made in case of missing Warren woman, California wildfires continue and more top stories

Arrest made in case of missing Warren woman, California wildfires continue and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A former Shelby Township priest was resentenced to seven to 15 years after the appeals court determined there was a technical error in the initial sentencing, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

Neil Kalina, who was a priest at St. Kiernan Catholic Church, was convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2022. He was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old in 1984. Kalina was arrested in 2019 in Littlerock, California.

He was one of 11 clergymen who were charged by Attorney General Dana Nessel's clergy abuse investigation team.

In April 2024, the Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed Kalina's conviction but ordered resentencing because "improper consideration of acquitted conduct had impacted the calculation of Kalina's incarceration term," according to a news release. The court remanded the case to the trial court for resentencing.

"While this case has been prolonged, I hope that after 40 years, the victim can find some solace knowing Mr. Kalina will continue to spend years behind bars for this heinous assault," Nessel said in a statement. "My office remains committed to supporting sexual assault survivors and victims of clergy abuse and ensuring their perpetrators are held accountable."

Kalina is currently at the Cooper Street Correctional Facility in Jackson. His sentence includes registering with the Sex Offender Registry.