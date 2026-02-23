Shelby Township man found guilty on 4 counts criminal sexual conduct

A jury has issued a guilty verdict against a man from Shelby Township, Michigan, accused of four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Michael Quintana-Dominguez, 33, will be sentenced on the charges on April 2 in Macomb County Circuit Court, the prosecutor's office said. The felony charges are punishable by up to life in prison, at least 25 years each.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's office said each of the charges involved a victim under age 13.

The jury trial lasted for four days, with the verdict issued Feb. 17.

"I thank the jury for their careful attention and dedicated service throughout this difficult case. Our hearts remain with the young survivors. My office is steadfast in its commitment to pursuing justice on their behalf. Those who prey upon the most innocent among us will be held fully accountable," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.