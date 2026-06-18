Metro Detroiters share their secrets to finding the cheapest gas

Gas prices across Michigan are starting to ease, but drivers in Metro Detroit are still paying more than most of the state — and many say finding affordable fuel takes a little extra effort.

According to AAA, the average cost of gas statewide sits at $4.07. In Metro Detroit, that number climbs to about $4.16 per gallon. While prices have dropped compared to last week and even a month ago, the region remains more expensive than cities like Grand Rapids, Lansing, and Flint.

At a Dearborn Heights gas station, drivers say they've noticed the difference.

"It's $3.75 right now, the cheapest I've seen," said William Smith. "It was in the $3.80s, even close to $3.90 about a month ago."

Smith says he spends around $200 a week on gas commuting to and from work, so tracking down lower prices is a priority. He regularly stops at the same station because of its reputation for being one of the more affordable options in the area.

"I come here every other morning," he said. "It's one of the cheapest spots around."

Others say they rely on memberships and planning ahead to save money at the pump.

"I really try to stick to places like BJ's, Sam's Club, or Costco," said driver Melody Odum. "I have to keep those memberships active to get cheaper gas, especially where I live on the east side."

To find the best deals, many drivers are turning to apps like GasBuddy, which tracks real-time pricing across the region. A recent check showed some of the lowest prices in metro Detroit included the following:

$3.59 at a BP in Detroit near McNichols and Telegraph

$3.75 at an SNK station in Dearborn Heights on Van Born Road

$3.99 at a Sunoco in Southfield on West 9 Mile

"I've known about this place for years," said Tezonna Morgan, who drove to Sunoco on 9 Mile Road for a cheaper fill-up. "Compared to other stations in metro Detroit, this one really is one of the cheapest. I don't mind coming down here."

There could be some relief on the horizon. A recent memorandum of understanding between the U.S and Iran to wind down their conflict has led to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passageway that typically carries about 20% of the world's oil supply. The waterway had been largely shut down since late February, contributing to rising fuel costs.

With the route back open, experts say increased oil flow could help stabilize, and potentially lower, prices at the pump in the coming weeks.

For now, metro Detroit drivers say they're watching closely and hoping the downward trend continues.