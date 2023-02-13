Watch CBS News
Metro Detroiters enjoying unseasonably warm February

By AJ Walker

/ CBS Detroit

A group of friends biked on the River Walk in Detroit amid unseasonably warm temperatures.  AJ Walker

(CBS DETROIT) - As warmer temperatures continue throughout Southeast Michigan, people headed out to the River Walk in Detroit to enjoy the beautiful weather. 

CBS News Detroit caught up with one group of friends from Plymouth who spent the day biking.

"We saw the temperature report earlier in the week and we decided we're going to come down and ride the Greenway," said Ernie Krumm. "We've ridden it several times. We're going to try to take it all the way down to the Ambassador Bridge this morning, have some fun in the sun."

You couldn't ask for much more from Michigan weather in nearly the middle of February. 

