Metro Detroit woman wins $500K on Michigan Lottery's new "Ghostbusters" instant game

(CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit woman said winning a $500,000 prize from the Michigan Lottery is "the start of a new beginning" for her and her family, Michigan Lottery officials announced.

The 41-year-old woman from Oakland County, who decided to stay anonymous, purchased her winning ticket at the Special Way Food Store at 378 West Huron Street in Pontiac.

"I don't play instant tickets often, but I saw the Ghostbusters ticket while I was at the store and thought: 'Why not?'" said the player. "When I scratched the ticket and saw I'd won $500,000, I read the directions over and over again and looked the ticket over for at least an hour. I knew what I was seeing, but I had a hard time believing it, so I drove to my local Lottery office to have them check it. The Lottery employee scanned the ticket and said: 'You need to take this one to Lansing!' It was such an amazing feeling," said the Oakland County woman.

She recently claimed her prize and says with her winnings, she plans to pay her bills, help her family and then save the rest.

The Michigan Lottery launched the "Ghostbusters" instant game last month, and every ticket offers players the chance to win prizes from $5 up to $500,000.