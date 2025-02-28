Metro Detroit parents react after teenage hockey game turns into 0-43 blowout

Two tier-one hockey teams battled it out Wednesday. While Little Caesar's 14U team took home the win over Belle Tire's 14U, the final score of 0-43 has been a talker.

Many were surprised by the 14U hockey game between Belle Tire and Little Caesars. Some criticize the game, while others say it's sports.

"You know there are plenty of people who would've just given up, and none of our kids did, and that's a testament to Belle Tire and our coaches," said Lonnie Scott, parent of a Belle Tire player. "It was all 16-minute periods, there was no running clock, it wasn't any faster than that, and there was no mercy rule. So we were playing within the rules of the tournament."

Scott's son Landyn is the goalie for Belle Tire. Landyn has played hockey for nearly a decade.

Though the team suffered a loss, Lonnie says his son left mentally strong.

"One-hundred and forty-one shots is an incredible amount of shots. Ninety-eight saves. He [Landyn] got close to making 100 saves in the game," Scott said.

The game has attracted plenty of chatter online.

"I truly believe something like that should never happen, especially at the AAA level. There were many ways to prevent that kind of scoreline—something as simple as having their players switch hands," said a traveling hockey parent, who requested to remain anonymous out of fear of retribution. "The Belle Tire kids should never have had to endure that experience. It's embarrassing, and I think the parents and coaches involved should have done more to control it. We have to do better as adults as we try to motivate, inspire and help these young boys develop into men."

"It's about more than just hockey, and they're developing as people, and adversity is something they're going to face all the time," Scott said.

Scott believes Wednesday's game was just a bump in the road. He's shocked at the outreach he's received from the hockey community.

"The thing I want most out of this is to take a step back and take a look at what really happened. Little Caesars is a great team, and our team never quits," he said.

According to my hockeyrankings.com, Little Caesar's ranks first in the U.S., while Belle Tire is ranked 301st. But Lonnie says he'd have no other team coaching his son.

"He didn't give up and neither did his teammates," Scott said.