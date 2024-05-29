Metro Detroit teen competes on "The Price is Right"

Michigan teen competes on "The Price is Right"

Michigan teen competes on "The Price is Right"

Michigan teen competes on "The Price is Right"

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit teen is getting his shot as a game show contestant for the smash hit game show "The Price is Right."

Jacob Lassiter, 13, from Livonia has been a fan of game shows since he was a child, and he dreamed of one day becoming a contestant. That dream is finally becoming a reality.

"Really, ever since I can remember, I've been watching game shows," said Lassiter. "Always watched 'The Price is Right.'"

He is a loyal fan, so passionate that one might even consider him a historian of the show.

Lassiter is even writing a book with fun facts and history on "The Price is Right," the longest-running game show nationwide.

Courtesy of Fremantle

"I want people to be able to say I learned something from that, or 'Oh, I've never really heard of that before,'" Lassiter said.

What is this Livonia native's dream? To one day play the game. So, he applied for the show's Superfan Junior Special and, to his surprise, was selected as a contestant.

"For the first time, I would have to say I was speechless. Being in that audience it was awesome, seeing the set was awesome," said Lassiter.

The show was filmed in October 2023 and was the experience of a lifetime for this superfan.

"I still can't believe it happened," Lassiter said.

He even impressed host Drew Carey with his knowledge of the show. This memory is surreal for Lassiter, who says he's adding it as a chapter in his book.

"The excitement, the glitz and glamour, just everything was wonderful. Easily spectacular," said Lassiter.

You can catch Lassiter on "The Price is Right at Night Superfans Junior Special" on Wednesday, May 29, at 8 p.m. on CBS.