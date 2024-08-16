Metro Detroit families shop for deals as back-to-school shopping is hit with inflation woes

(CBS DETROIT) - It's prime back-to-school shopping season. As inflation woes continue, families do everything they can to stock up on items to kick off the school year.

"I don't necessarily go to dollar stores or thrift stores because I know if I pay attention to Facebook and look at those pages that offer the community free things for children to go back to school. I'm on it," said parent Ecora Foshee.

Foshee is just one of many parents in the area searching for back-to-school deals.

According to the National Retail Federation, back-to-school shopping will top $39 billion this year, up from $26 billion in 2019.

"Families with children in elementary to high school are expected to spend around $875 on average on clothing, shoes, and school supplies," said Katherine Cullen, VP of Industry and Consumer Insights at the National Retail Federation.

This year marks the second-highest figure on record, according to the NRF.

Experts say as families opt for ways to save money reselling clothing stores, they see more shoppers, looking for deals at a fraction of the cost.

"For example, our kids' clothing, we start at 50 cents; I say the most expensive thing is $10, maybe $12. We're a third of what things cost retail," said Melanie Williams, co-owner of Regeneration.

New inflation data shows consumer prices rose 2.9% in July over the last year, dropping below 3% for the first time since 2021.

Thousands of Metro Detroit families fill stores looking to fulfill the school supply list. The NRF says school essentials like pens, pencils, and paper will cost the average American parent around $141.

"The most popular destinations for both back-to-school and back-to-college shoppers are online, followed by department stores and discount retailers," Cullen said.

As the race to the White House rolls on, the American economy is a major topic.

As some retailers raise prices, the shopping season becomes even more stressful for families on fixed incomes.

"It kills the poor person who is barely making it, and even when you go to dollar stores, it's 1.25 when it used to be 99 cents," Foshee said.

In a recent Credit Karma survey, parents who identify as Gen Z and millennials were more likely to take on debt to afford school supplies.