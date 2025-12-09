Schools across Southeast Michigan closing Wednesday ahead of another round of winter weather

Multiple rounds of winter weather were expected to hit Southeast Michigan on Tuesday and again on Wednesday. With the wintry mix comes school closures.

The growing list of closures on Wednesday includes Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

This week's weather is set to be active as a second system of winter weather arrives in the region after 9 p.m. Tuesday. With predicted rain, slushy snow is expected by Wednesday morning. The snow amounts will vary.

View the latest closures for Dec. 10