Metro Detroit family speaks out after finding answers in 1994 cold case

An Ohio cold case with ties to Michigan has finally been solved after more than two decades.

This week, investigators revealed the remains of a person found in 2001 in Northeast Ohio were identified as Anthony Bernard Gulley from Pontiac, Michigan.

Elizabeth Gulley says she has always wanted to know what happened to her big brother. She tells us that this revelation will open the door for her family to properly start the healing process.

"To finally get to this point is just like breathing. To be able to say this is real, this has happened, and it is him," Elizabeth Gulley said. "We can have some peace. You can never have complete peace, but some peace."

Elizabeth Gulley's brother was 24 years old when he was reported missing in Michigan in 1994. Authorities in Canton, Ohio, found human remains along a rural road in 2001. New technology and genetic DNA databases have evolved to the point where matches between missing people and unidentified remains are possible in cases where this couldn't be done years ago — and that's what happened in this case.

Authorities say the victim had no ties to any criminal activity. His suspected killer, however, was wanted in connection to rape and murder cases. Investigators identified him as George Frederick Washington. They say that man took his own life as they prepared to arrest him.

Elizabeth Gulley says his alleged involvement didn't come as a complete shock, as the suspect was a family friend.

"I can tell you they were friends. He (my brother) ended up befriending him, and he knew him for a few years. So the individual who did it was a friend of our family," she said. "There were some speculation and rumors throughout the community and a conversation with my other, now deceased, brother about what happened. So nothing was proven, but there was some speculation."

The family says they are grateful to the multiple agencies that worked together to solve this mystery. Now Elizabeth Gulley says her heart goes out to others with loved ones who are still missing.

"The Ohio police department did a great job. They really worked hard on this case. I commend them and thank them," she said. "I just want to say to people who have loved ones who are still missing to have some faith. Connect with your universe. Keep your loved one in your heart. Allow the process to do what it is going to do, but hopefully, you're going to get some answers you need to heal, but just have some faith. You have to."