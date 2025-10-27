How are Metro Detroit poll workers preparing for November 2025 election?

As Election Day quickly approaches, many municipalities across Metro Detroit are gearing up to welcome voters by training and preparing poll workers to work on the big day.

"With these local elections, it's a lot. It's way different than a big November presidential or something along those lines," said Allen Park Clerk Michael Mizzi.

For the first time in almost a decade, the city of Allen Park doesn't have an election that lines up with the rest of the metro area, but Mizzi knows what is ahead for his neighbors.

"Every city does something different to get from A to B. It's amazing how many different ways I've seen, just on a one little process," he said.

Mizzi says Michigan is one of the few states across the country where each city handles its elections individually, rather than having one process countywide.

"Here in Michigan, it's your Allen Park, Lincoln Park, Southgate, they all have local officials, and we report to Wayne County," said Mizzi.

One way they make sure Election Day runs smoothly is by hiring and training poll workers. Carol Sizemore has run Allen Park's District 1 elections for years, calling their prep process thorough and detailed.

"I feel that I need to make sure that the people working under me are very confident in every position of our precinct. They know how to do all the jobs. If they're not comfortable, at least try it," said Sizemore.

The preparation starts about 45 to 50 days before the election, by sending letters to potential workers to see if they are available and willing to work the nearly 12-hour day.

"I think the more you do it, the more at ease you feel, and you just can't be uptight about it. You just got to go in and it all just falls in place," said Sizemore.

Mizzi says poll workers make close to $200 for the day, depending on the city you live in, and he encourages anyone who may be interested to reach out to their local clerk's office for more information.

"Once you do it, you realize how satisfying, and I don't want to say easy, but how not so difficult it is to follow the procedures," said Mizzi.