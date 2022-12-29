Metro Detroit pharmacists battle shortage of children's medicines

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It's something affecting many metro Detroit families and families across the nation. A shortage of over-the-counter children's medicines.

Shelves across the nation are empty once you reach the medicine aisle. The reason for the increased demand is a "triple-demic" consisting of COVID-19, flu and RSV.

Detroit Now News spoke with Khalil Chahine, a pharmacist with Ray's Drugs in Livonia. Chahine tells us, they're dealing with an increase in customers calling looking for children's medicine on a regular.

"We look every single day for these items we have multiple wholesalers from that we purchase medications and on a daily basis, we check if they have it in stock. Usually, so far, we are lucky to find like one to two bottles at a certain wholesaler and we have about five wholesalers that we purchase medication from," Chahine said.

Larger companies like CVS are limiting purchases of child medicine products.

"To ensure equitable access for all our customers, there is currently a two (2) product limit on all children's pain relief products at all CVS Pharmacy locations and cvs.com. We're committed to meeting our customer's needs and are working with our suppliers to ensure continued access to these items," according to CVS.

Detroit Now News also received a statement from Rite Aid:

"We are experiencing high demand of pediatric and adult over-the-counter cold/flu medication and fever reducer/pain reliever due to high illness incidence. We are working closely with suppliers to meet the demand and mitigate shortages where possible. If customers don't see their preferred cold/flu treatment products on the shelf, they should speak with the pharmacist for recommendations on other OTC options that best suit their needs."