Metro Detroit pet sitter accused of stealing jewelry from client

A Canton Township, Michigan, woman is charged after authorities say she allegedly stole jewelry from someone for whom she was pet sitting.

Court records show that 50-year-old Michelle Amo, of Canton, was charged with one count of larceny. Amo was arraigned on Thursday and received a $5,000 bond.

Police say that on May 3, a Canton Township resident reported their jewelry had been stolen while they were out of town and alleged that Amo was responsible. Investigators learned the resident hired Amo through social media for pet sitting.

Police executed a search and uncovered the stolen items.

Records show Amo is due back in court on May 15 for a probable cause conference, followed by a preliminary examination on May 22.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of similar thefts by Amo is asked to call the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400.

Police also warn residents to follow these tips when hiring someone through social media: