Metro Detroit musician is on a mission to inspire metro youth

(CBS DETROIT) - An Ypsilanti teen is on a mission to have a positive impact on his community.

Kid Jay is a rising star in the hip-hop world and recently won a Stellar Award for his song "Glory," with the Detroit Youth Choir. He's even opened for top artists like T.I. and Jermaine Dupri. He's also a mentor with the Steve Harvey Foundation.

Jay's music is consciously different, partly because of his mission to only record clean music with a positive message.

He sat down with CBS News Detroit on Thursday to talk about his musical mission and his work as a public speaker.

The young musician says goal is to push people to go boldly in the direction while using his own experiences to encourage others.

