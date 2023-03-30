Metro Detroit musician is on a mission to inspire metro youth
(CBS DETROIT) - An Ypsilanti teen is on a mission to have a positive impact on his community.
Kid Jay is a rising star in the hip-hop world and recently won a Stellar Award for his song "Glory," with the Detroit Youth Choir. He's even opened for top artists like T.I. and Jermaine Dupri. He's also a mentor with the Steve Harvey Foundation.
Jay's music is consciously different, partly because of his mission to only record clean music with a positive message.
He sat down with CBS News Detroit on Thursday to talk about his musical mission and his work as a public speaker.
The young musician says goal is to push people to go boldly in the direction while using his own experiences to encourage others.
