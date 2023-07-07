Metro Detroit man turns passion for archery into business

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The marquee sign outside MOR Archery in Shelby Township is intriguing. Especially with the two Lions out front holding guard.

Once inside the store, owner Tim Yaroch's passion for archery comes alive.

"It's a great sport to get into ... It's a lifetime sport. It's like riding a bike," Yaroch said.

Like his customers, Yaroch is aiming for perfection in many ways, and even romance in some cases, as Holly Barnes explains.

"We actually get a lot of couples that come in like father-daughter-like dates that come, you know. Or day dates, or what you call it, and they go to ice cream afterward," Barnes told CBS News Detroit. "The couple you saw here, they are in college now, and he brought her in, and it's nice to bring in others for the ride.

Archery itself dates back to a period of time when the bow and arrow reflected images of Robin Hood, Sir Lance Alot, and the Native American Indians.

Today, archery is still a sport, and participants like Marty Rose and Dennis Walden live out that legacy by targeting those moments of relaxation.

"Both of us, we shoot a lot of different tournaments. We have a group of friends, we usually get together at least once a week ... I'm retired, and it gives me a lot to do".