Metro Detroit man sentenced to 18-30 years for injuring 8-month-old baby

A Warren, Michigan, man was sentenced to 18 to 30 years in prison for causing serious injuries to an 8-month-old child.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Vincent Zappa, 26, was convicted of first-degree child abuse. He is ordered to have no contact with the child or the child's family and to register under Wyatt's Law, which lists individuals convicted of criminal offenses related to children.

"I want to recognize the tireless efforts of law enforcement, the medical professionals who provided lifesaving care and testimony, and the jury for ensuring accountability in this case. My office exists to protect the innocent and to speak for children who cannot speak for themselves. We will relentlessly pursue justice against those who abuse and endanger our most vulnerable members of the community," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Prosecutors say that on Oct. 23, 2024, Zappa was babysitting his girlfriend's young son while she was at work. He called 911, claiming that the child was "not acting like himself." The child was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Prosecutors say evidence showed that the child suffered a brain bleed, extensive bruising and bleeding in both eyes.

To report concerns about child abuse or neglect, the Michigan Health and Human Services recommends calling 855-444-3911. If there is an immediate concern of harm to the child, the agency recommends calling 911.