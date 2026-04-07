Metro Detroit man accused of shooting at officer pleads no contest to 8 felonies

A Highland Park, Michigan, man accused of firing a weapon at an officer during a home invasion pleaded no contest on Tuesday to eight felonies, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Brendan Wilson, 25, pleaded to assault with intent to murder, third-degree fleeing and eluding, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, assault with a dangerous weapon and four counts of felony firearm. As part of the plea, the charges of malicious destruction of police property, malicious destruction of a building $200 but less than $1,000 and driving with a suspended license will be dismissed.

The no contest plea came the same day a jury trial was set to begin, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say that on Oct. 12, 2024, Center Line police responded to a reported break-in and spotted Wilson leaving a home with an AK-style weapon. Wilson attempted to drive away and crashed into a police car before he fired shots at the officer, according to prosecutors.

He was later taken into custody by Warren police, prosecutors say.

"This case is a tragic example of how one poor decision can quickly lead to another, with lasting consequences. As a result, a young man will spend the prime of his life behind bars. Crime will not be tolerated in our county, and I hope this outcome serves as a powerful reminder to other young people of the serious consequences that follow such actions," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Wilson is due back in court on May 19 for sentencing.