Metro Detroit man facing nearly a dozen charges in days-long crime spree

A Clinton Township, Michigan, man is facing 10 charges in connection with a days-long crime spree that includes assault and drugs.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Joel Masching, 53, was arraigned one count of delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine/ecstasy, one count of delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine, two counts of delivery/manufacture of cocaine, heroin or other narcotics less than 50 grams, one count of second-degree home invasion, third-degree fleeing police, fourth-degree fleeing police, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, domestic violence, and habitual offender.

Masching received a $200,000 bond. He must wear a steel cuff GPS tether and is ordered not to consume drugs or alcohol and have no contact with the victim.

Prosecutors say that Masching's crime spree spanned over a week-long period. On Jan. 11, 2026, Masching allegedly assaulted a woman and later broke into her home and assaulted her a second time. He left the home before police arrived.

Prosecutors say that five days later, on Jan. 16, the woman reported that Masching called her repeatedly and drove across her lawn. Police in Warren located Masching at 10 Mile Road and Schoenherr and attempted a traffic stop; however, Masching fled, resulting in a police chase, according to prosecutors. The chase was discontinued near Nine Mile Road and Interstate 94.

Police located Masching on Jan. 18 at 11 Mile Road and Schoenherr and attempted to box him in. However, Masching allegedly backed into a patrol car before accelerating, forcing an officer who was outside of a vehicle to move out of the way.

The police chase continued through Warren and into Detroit before Masching drove the wrong way onto eastbound I-94, crashing his vehicle on an exit ramp. A search of his car uncovered crack cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, ecstasy, alprazolam, psychedelic mushrooms, as well as scales and vials indicating a drug distribution, prosecutors say.

"The conduct alleged in this case reflects an adult who was completely out of control and making reckless decisions that put a victim, law enforcement, and the public at risk. The allegations suggest volatile and dangerous behavior and a profound disregard for the safety of others and the rule of law. Outrageous actions that threaten our community will not be tolerated in Macomb County, and my office will work to ensure accountability," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Masching is due back in court on Feb. 3.