Metro Detroit man arraigned after allegedly pushing Armada officer over second-story banister

(CBS DETROIT) - An Armada man has been arraigned in connection to assaulting police officers while they were serving a mental health petition, officials said.

Christopher Lynch, 43, was arraigned on the charges of resisting and obstructing a police officer causing serious injury, a 15-year felony, and resisting and obstructing a police officer causing injury, a four-year.

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, Lynch was being served a mental health petition by two Armada officers when he allegedly pushed one over a second-story banister and assaulted the other. Lynch has previously supported anti-police views, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

"We must put an end to violence against police officers," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. These dedicated individuals are working to safeguard our community, and I am committed to pursuing legal action against anyone who inflicts harm upon them while they carry out their duties."

Lynch was given a $100,000 cash/surety bond and was also ordered to receive a mental health evaluation. In addition, if he is released, he cannot be within 1,000 feet of the Armada Police Department.