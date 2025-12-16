Metro Detroit man heading to trial in child sexual assault and kidnapping case

An Eastpointe, Michigan, man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old is heading to trial.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, 52-year-old Andrew Logan Williams was arraigned on Tuesday at the Macomb County Circuit Court for two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of kidnapping. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2026.

Prosecutors say on Sept. 22, 2025, Williams allegedly kidnapped the child as they were walking near Williams's home and sexually assaulted them. The child was able to run away from the home and to a neighbor, who called police.

An investigation found that Williams fled from his home, and he was found in New York. He was extradited to Michigan and is being held at the Macomb County Jail.

Williams appeared for a preliminary exam on Nov. 26 and was bound over to the circuit court, where he was arraigned this week.

"My office will continue to pursue this case with diligence. We are committed to securing justice for the victim and ensuring the safety and protection of all children in our community," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.