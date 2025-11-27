Metro Detroit group provides Thanksgiving meal kits for 120 families

The spirit of Thanksgiving was alive and well across Metro Detroit Thursday, including in the home kitchen of a young philanthropist who is paying it forward.

"We're just making sure that if there's a need, that we're able to help it," said Alana Weems, founder and CEO of Motions Community Support.

The holidays are a joyful time, but they can often be expensive for families who may struggle to put food on the table.

To help, Motions Community Support hosts a holiday meal project, where they supply families with full groceries to prepare a complete Thanksgiving meal without needing to take on the financial burden.

"Not everyone is as fortunate as others, and that is based off whatever they have available to them, and that's literally just resources. It's access to resources, and I wanted to be able to make a space where everyone had equal access," said Weems.

Created by the daughter of former Detroit Lion Cyrill Weems, Alana Weems is taking a dream she created as a teenager and giving back to the community she loves.

"I wanted to service a need, and I fell in love with the work. I've always had a helping heart," said Weems.

Seven years ago, Motions started its Thanksgiving meal program, helping two families. This year, they supported 120 families.

After spending the last three days packing boxes full of groceries and delivering them to families, this Thanksgiving Day is full of cooking, preparing meals for those who are unable to cook for themselves.

Weems says she plans to keep helping for as long as she can.

"If someone is needing of a resource or an opportunity or whatever that they need, that they're able to seek that out through Motions," said Weems.