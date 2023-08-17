Metro Detroit family to host "A Walk for ME" 5K event in honor of son

(CBS DETROIT) - Every year in Milford, the John Evan Cash Foundation holds its "A Walk for Mental Health and Education" 5K walk and run, or "A Walk for ME," in early October.

The goal is to bring awareness to mental wellness and raise funds for organizations that help those in need.

One of the foundation's founders, Robin Cash, says the foundation is in honor of her son, John Evan, who she described as being a joy to be around and one of the biggest sports fans you'll ever meet.

"My husband had season tickets for the Pistons," Cash told CBS News Detroit. "And he [John Evan] knew more about every player than you can ever imagine. In fact, when Tayshaun Prince stopped Reggie Miller, and really was a pivotal turning point for the Pistons winning the first playoffs, it was like 'Who was that Tayshaun Prince?' and he knew all about it."

Cash says her son's room perfectly encapsulates who her son was, filled top to bottom with memorabilia of his past achievements and vintage NBA jerseys, including Detroit's own Rip Hamilton, as well as Hall of Famers Allen Iverson and Kevin Garnett.

"He really wanted to play basketball. As luck would have it, we're not all athletes," Cash said. "But he was an athlete at heart, and he wanted to pursue [a career] in broadcast journalism.".

And if you ask anyone in his family, they'll tell you he would have been a fine broadcaster, graduating with a degree from Old Dominion after spending some time at Hampton University.

But it's also John Evan's kindness and compassion that many remember him for, including his aunt Kimberly Johnson.

"Here's my favorite thing about John Evan," Johnson said. "Even as a very young child, he would pass someone in the street that look like they were in trouble. And he'd say, 'Aunty Kim, can we give them some money? Maybe they need breakfast. Or maybe they need some help,' or 'Why are they doing that?' He always had compassion for people."

This year's "A Walk for ME" is on Oct. 7.

Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. at the North Martindale Shelter in Milford.

You can register online at johnevancashfoundation.org.