Metro Detroit communities open warming centers in response to winter weather

Detroit and other Southeast Michigan communities have emergency response plans that include providing public warming centers in response to cold winter weather and power outages.

While DTE and Consumers Energy have restored most of the customers who lost power Sunday or Monday due to high winds, cold and occasionally snowy weather conditions will continue for the next few days.

The announcements for this week include:

The City of Detroit has invoked its "cold weather emergency" plan, which puts into place its warming center and respite location logistics. There also are some options for overnight shelter in connection with the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries. The list is on the city's website, along with notes on holiday schedules for library buildings that are typically available.

The Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development has a list of warming center locations for this winter. The list and available hours are on the county's website.

The Village of Dundee in Monroe County said it will have its council chambers open during the day Tuesday for local residents to find a place to stay warm.

The Monroe Public Safety Department also provided a list of about two dozen warming sites that are available across Monroe County.