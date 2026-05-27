Metro Detroit attorney accused of practicing law with suspended license

A Metro Detroit lawyer is charged after authorities say he allegedly accepted a client with a suspended license.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, 55-year-old Ziad Khalel, of Clinton Township, was arraigned on Tuesday on one count of false pretenses - $1,000 ore more but less than $20,000 and as a habitual offender - second offense. Khalel received a $7,500 person bond.

Prosecutors say that in December 2025, Khalel allegedly accepted a $10,000 eretainer, two months after his license was suspended. Prosecutors say Khalel pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud, resulting in the suspension.

"No individual is above the law. Our office applies the law evenly and without exception. A defendant's profession — whether attorney, law enforcement, or otherwise — does not alter our commitment to protecting victims and pursuing justice. Charging decisions are based solely on the facts, the evidence, and the law," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Khalel is due back in court on June 4 for a probable cause conference.