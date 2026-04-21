Metro Detroit attorney accused of possessing, distributing child sexually abusive material

A Metro Detroit attorney is facing over two dozen charges for allegedly possessing and distributing child sexually abusive material.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the 41-year-old attorney from Grosse Pointe Park is charged with the following:

Two counts of aggravated child sexual abusive activity

Four counts of aggravated distribution of child sexual abusive activity

Four counts of aggravated possession of child sexual abusive activity

Two counts of capturing/distributing image of unclothed person

One count of possession of child sexually abusive matter

Thirteen counts of using a computer to commit a crime

The attorney is set to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say the attorney allegedly had photos and videos of children at his home in the 800 block of Harcourt Road in Grosse Pointe Park. An investigation by Michigan State Police led to the attorney's arrest on Tuesday, April 21.

Prosecutors say more details on the case will be released during the preliminary examination.

"There are many times in this job where we encounter alleged facts where you wonder how some people can sink to certain levels of depravity. This is one of those cases. There is really nothing left to say here," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.