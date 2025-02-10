2 men accused of stealing over $1 million in checks from mailboxes in 27 Michigan cities

Arrest in fatal Southfield shooting; President Trump to announce new tariffs; and other top stories

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A rash of stolen mail reports in the Shelby Township area led to an investigation of nearly $1 million in checks stolen in over two dozen cities and townships.

Two men, Darryl Roberts and Brad Stewart, both of Detroit, were arrested as a result of the investigation, Shelby Township Police Department reported.

Darryl Roberts Shelby Township Police Department

Brad Stewart Shelby Township Police Department

Shelby Township Police in Macomb County got involved Jan. 29, after receiving several reports of mail stolen from local businesses. Some of the mail included checks with large sums of money, the press release said. Shelby Township's Special Investigations Unit started working with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the officers used surveillance techniques on some mailboxes that "had been compromised previously."

With that information, officers got a description of the vehicle and suspects, realizing that a different vehicle was used but possibly the same people were involved.

The suspects took outgoing mail from mailboxes and left the area.

This time, officers followed the vehicle and were able to take two men into custody; and in the meantime, recovered large amounts of stolen mail.

Further investigation with the help of FLOCK license plate reader cameras showed that a widespread mail theft scheme had taken place involving locations in 27 different cities and townships among six Michigan counties. Clinton Township Police Department also has been investigating a mail fraud scheme in its Macomb County community.

In the Shelby Township case, Roberts and Stewart each were charged with conducting a criminal enterprise; and had arraignment hearings Feb. 4 at 41-A District Court. A probable cause conference on both cases is scheduled for Feb. 18.

"I want to take a moment and recognize the incredible work of our officers and detectives," Shelby Township Police Chief Robert J. Shelide said in the press release. "I also want to sincerely thank the United States Postal Inspection Service for their incredible support and assistance."