Check vehicles before traveling for Memorial Day weekend, AAA advises

Roadside assistance officials are urging Americans to check their vehicles before traveling for Memorial Day weekend.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) says it responded to more than 356,000 roadside emergencies during the holiday weekend in 2024. The most common calls were for flat tires, dead batteries and lockouts.

AAA recommends people check tires, inspect brakes, test the vehicle's battery, replace wiper blades that streak or don't clear the windshield thoroughly, check fluid levels and replenesh the emergency kit before traveling.

Anyone who experiences car trouble should safely get to the nearest exit or stopping point, pull over as far away from traffic as possible, turn on hazard lights, call for help and stay with the vehicle, if possible, AAA says.

The organization also urges motorists give space to stranded drivers, tow trucks and emergency responders.

"Our roadside technicians risk their lives to help stranded drivers," Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA, said in a release on Friday. "If you see flashing lights, move over or slow down. This simple act can make all the difference in protecting those who work tirelessly to keep drivers safe."

AAA estimates 1.29 million Michiganders will travel during Memorial Day weekend this year. Of those people, 1.2 million will travel by car, and around 70,000 will fly to their destination.

