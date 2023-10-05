Mel Tucker's attorneys release new evidence as the former MSU football coach's Title IX hearing begins this week

(CBS DETROIT) - Former Michigan State University football coach Mel Tucker will not be participating in the Title IX hearing amid sexual harassment allegations, and there is new key evidence in the case, Tucker's attorneys said in a letter Thursday morning.

Tucker's attorneys sent the letter to the MSU Board of Trustees and the university's interim president, Teresa Woodruff, on Thursday morning.

In the letter, Tucker's attorneys said he would not be participating in the hearing, which was scheduled to begin Thursday, Oct. 5, "due to a serious medical condition." No other details about the medical condition have been released.

Jessica Belveal, one of Tucker's attorneys, wrote in the letter that there is new evidence, primarily messages from Brenda Tracy, an activist and rape survivor and Tucker's accuser.

"This evidence completely contradicts Ms. Tracy's claims and suggest that she manipulated a key witness, the University, Mr. Tucker, and the public," said Belveal in the letter. "You should know that Ms. Tracy allegedly deleted key evidence and provided only self-serving excerpts to OIE to sustain a claim of "harassment" that MSU never should have been investigating in the first place. Ms. Tracy pulled the wool over the University's eyes, and maligned Mr. Tucker's reputation for personal gain."

The letter consists of eight pages and is followed by nearly 100 pages of new evidence that alleges Tracy was motivated by personal gain and that she had consensual relationships with Tucker and at least one other coach.

The university officially fired Tucker on Wednesday, Sept. 27, after he was accused of sexually harassing Tracy during a phone call last April. She claims Tucker masturbated without her consent, but Tucker claims it was consensual.

The allegations were made public in a report released by USA Today on Sunday, Sept. 10.