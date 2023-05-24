Watch CBS News
Meijer recalls pair of dark chocolate covered almond products

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Meijer is recalling two dark chocolate-covered almond products because they may contain undeclared milk. 

Meijer and Lamontagne Chocolate Corp. are recalling Frederik's Dark Chocolate Almonds and Meijer Express Go Cup Dark Chocolate Almonds.

The recall includes stand-up pouches sold at Meijer stores and to-go cups sold at Meijer Express locations in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin.  

All date codes for the products are impacted by the recall. 

All 12-ounce Frederik's Dark Chocolate Almonds pouches with the UPC 7-08820-68730-1 and all 7.5-ounce Meijer Express Go Cup Dark Chocolate Almonds with the UPC 7-60236-19787-4 are being recalled. 

Customers should discontinue using the product and return them to the customer service desk at any Meijer store for a full refund.

