Meet the Michigan athletes representing Team USA in the 2026 Winter Olympics
The 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics kick off this week, and Michigan will be represented in Italy.
The games run from Feb. 6 through Feb. 22, and 17 Olympians from Michigan are among the nearly 230 athletes competing for Team USA.
Several first-time Olympians call the Great Lakes State home.
Here's a look at the athletes with a Michigan connection to Team USA.
Evan Bates, 36, Ann Arbor, Ice Dancing
A five-time Olympian, Evan Bates was born in Ann Arbor and graduated from the University of Michigan. He's one of 53 members of his dad's side of the family who graduated from the University of Michigan. Bates won gold in the ice dancing team event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games and finished fourth in the individual event in 2022. He's won gold medals in three world championships and seven U.S. championships. He's married to his partner, Madison Chock.
Nick Baumgartner, 44, Iron River, Snowboarding
A five-time Olympian, Nick Baumgartner graduated from West Iron County High School and is the oldest snowboarder on Team USA at age 44. Baumgartner won gold in the mixed snowboard cross event with Lindsey Jacobellis at Beijing in 2022 for his first Olympic medal. He is a former X Games snowboard cross champion.
Christina Carreira, 25, St. Clair, Ice Dancing
Making her Olympic debut, Christina Carreira was born in Montreal, but moved to Novi as a teenager and now lives in St. Clair. She became a U.S. citizen in Detroit in November 2025 and won bronze at the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in January to secure an Olympic bid. Her partner is Anthony Ponomarenko.
Madison Chock, 33, Redondo Beach, California, Ice Dancing
A four-time Olympian, Madison Chock was born in Redondo Beach, California, but graduated from Novi High School. She won gold in the ice dancing team event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games and finished fourth in the individual event in 2022. Chock has won gold medals in three world championships and seven U.S. championships. She is married to her partner, Evan Bates.
Kyle Connor, 29, Shelby Township, Ice Hockey
Making his first Olympic appearance, Kyle Connor grew up in Shelby Township and played one season at the University of Michigan. He's a two-time NHL all-star and the 2022 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner. Connor was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets 17th overall in 2015 and has spent his entire career with the Jets.
Connor Hellebuyck, 32, Commerce Township, Ice Hockey
A first-time Olympian, Connor Hellebuyck grew up in Commerce Township and attended Walled Lake Northern High School. He's a four-time NHL all-star, a former Hart Memorial Trophy winner and three-time Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL's best goaltender, including back-to-back in 2024 and 2025. Hellebuyck was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in 2012 and has spent his entire career with the Jets.
Jack Hughes, 24, Canton, Ice Hockey
Making his first Olympic appearance, Jack Hughes was born in Orlando, Florida, raised in Toronto, and attended high school in Canton while playing for the U.S. National Development Team out of Plymouth. The New Jersey Devils took Hughes with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. The center is a three-time NHL all-star. He's playing alongside his older brother Quinn Hughes.
Quinn Hughes, 26, Canton, Ice Hockey
A first-time Olympian. Like younger brother, Jack Hughes, Quinn Hughes was born in Orlando, Florida, raised in Toronto, and moved to Metro Detroit to play for the U.S. National Development Team in Plymouth. He played two seasons at the University of Michigan. He's a two-time NHL all-star. He was the seventh overall pick by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2019 NHL Draft.
Megan Keller, 29, Farmington Hills, Ice Hockey
A three-time Olympian, Megan Keller attended North Farmington High School before starring at Boston College. She's a captain for the Boston Fleet of the PWHL, and won gold at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games and silver at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. Keller is a six-time world champion.
Vadym Kolesnik, 24, Novi, Ice Dancing
Making Olympic debut, Vadym Kolesnik was born in Kharkiv, Ukraine, moved to Metro Detroit as a teenager, and became a U.S. citizen in August 2025. He won silver at the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships to clinch an Olympic bid. His partner is Emilea Zingas of Grosse Pointe Farms.
Kaila Kuhn, 22, Boyne City, Freestyle Skiing
A two-time Olympian, Kaila Kuhn won two gold medals at the 2025 world championships in aerials and mixed team aerials. At age 21, she became the youngest American to win an individual world title in aerials. She finished eighth in aerials at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.
Dylan Larkin, 29, Waterford Township, Ice Hockey
Making his Olympic debut, Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin is the first Michigan-born captain in Red Wings history. He played collegiately at the University of Michigan and is a three-time NHL all-star.
Kirsten Simms, 21, Plymouth, Ice Hockey
Kirsten Simms is making her first Olympic appearance. She's a two-time NCAA national champion at the University of Wisconsin. As a sophomore, she led the nation in scoring during the 2023-24 season with 71 points in 36 games. She's currently a senior for the Badgers.
Jake Vedder, 27, Pickney, Snowboarding
Jake Vedder is a two-time Olympian and graduate of Pickney High School. He was originally an alternate at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games but finished sixth as an injury replacement in the men's snowboard cross event and ninth in the mixed team event.
Winter Vinecki, 27, Gaylord, Freestyle Skiing
Making her second Olympic appearance alongside teammate and fellow northern Michigan native Kaila Kuhn, Winter Vinecki finished 15th in the aerials competition at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. Vinecki has previously won several FIS World Cup events.
Zach Werenski, 28, Grosse Pointe Woods, Ice Hockey
A first-time Olympian, Zach Werenski played his college hockey at the University of Michigan and has spent his entire career with the Columbus Blue Jackets, who selected him eighth overall in the 2015 NHL Draft. Werenski previously represented the U.S. in the IIHF World Championship.
Emilea Zingas, 23, Grosse Pointe Farms, Ice Dancing
Making her Olympic debut, Emilea Zingas is a Grosse Pointe Farms native and previously competed as a singles skater for Cyprus before becoming an ice dancer and representing the U.S. She won silver at the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships to clinch an Olympic bid. Her partner is Vadym Kolesnik of Novi.