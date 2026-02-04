Meet the Michigan athletes representing Team USA in the 2026 Winter Olympics

The 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics kick off this week, and Michigan will be represented in Italy.

The games run from Feb. 6 through Feb. 22, and 17 Olympians from Michigan are among the nearly 230 athletes competing for Team USA.

Several first-time Olympians call the Great Lakes State home.

Here's a look at the athletes with a Michigan connection to Team USA.

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JANUARY 11: Madison Chock and Evan Bates skate in Making the Team: Presented by Xfinity, an exhibition after the 2026 United States Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on January 11, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Evan Bates, 36, Ann Arbor, Ice Dancing

A five-time Olympian, Evan Bates was born in Ann Arbor and graduated from the University of Michigan. He's one of 53 members of his dad's side of the family who graduated from the University of Michigan. Bates won gold in the ice dancing team event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games and finished fourth in the individual event in 2022. He's won gold medals in three world championships and seven U.S. championships. He's married to his partner, Madison Chock.

Gold medallists USA's Lindsey Jacobellis and USA's Nick Baumgartner celebrate on the podium during the snowboard mixed team cross victory ceremony at the Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza in Zhangjiakou on February 12, 2022. Marco BERTORELLO /AFP via Getty Images

Nick Baumgartner, 44, Iron River, Snowboarding

A five-time Olympian, Nick Baumgartner graduated from West Iron County High School and is the oldest snowboarder on Team USA at age 44. Baumgartner won gold in the mixed snowboard cross event with Lindsey Jacobellis at Beijing in 2022 for his first Olympic medal. He is a former X Games snowboard cross champion.

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JANUARY 11: Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko skate in Making the Team: Presented by Xfinity, an exhibition after the 2026 United States Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on January 11, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Christina Carreira, 25, St. Clair, Ice Dancing

Making her Olympic debut, Christina Carreira was born in Montreal, but moved to Novi as a teenager and now lives in St. Clair. She became a U.S. citizen in Detroit in November 2025 and won bronze at the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in January to secure an Olympic bid. Her partner is Anthony Ponomarenko.

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JANUARY 10: Madison Chock and Evan Bates compete in the Championship Ice Dance Free Dance during the 2026 United States Figure Skating Championships at Enterprise Center on January 10, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Madison Chock, 33, Redondo Beach, California, Ice Dancing

A four-time Olympian, Madison Chock was born in Redondo Beach, California, but graduated from Novi High School. She won gold in the ice dancing team event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games and finished fourth in the individual event in 2022. Chock has won gold medals in three world championships and seven U.S. championships. She is married to her partner, Evan Bates.

SUNRISE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Kyle Connor #81 of the Winnipeg Jets looks to pass against Gustav Forsling #42 of the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena on January 31, 2026 in Sunrise, Florida. JC Ruiz/NHLI via Getty Images

Kyle Connor, 29, Shelby Township, Ice Hockey

Making his first Olympic appearance, Kyle Connor grew up in Shelby Township and played one season at the University of Michigan. He's a two-time NHL all-star and the 2022 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner. Connor was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets 17th overall in 2015 and has spent his entire career with the Jets.

NEWARK, NJ - JANUARY 27: Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets defends the net during the game against the New Jersey Devils on January 27, 2026 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

Connor Hellebuyck, 32, Commerce Township, Ice Hockey

A first-time Olympian, Connor Hellebuyck grew up in Commerce Township and attended Walled Lake Northern High School. He's a four-time NHL all-star, a former Hart Memorial Trophy winner and three-time Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL's best goaltender, including back-to-back in 2024 and 2025. Hellebuyck was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in 2012 and has spent his entire career with the Jets.

NEWARK, NJ - JANUARY 27: Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils skates during the first period of the game against the Winnipeg Jets on January 27, 2026 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

Jack Hughes, 24, Canton, Ice Hockey

Making his first Olympic appearance, Jack Hughes was born in Orlando, Florida, raised in Toronto, and attended high school in Canton while playing for the U.S. National Development Team out of Plymouth. The New Jersey Devils took Hughes with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. The center is a three-time NHL all-star. He's playing alongside his older brother Quinn Hughes.

MONTREAL, CANADA - JANUARY 20: Quinn Hughes #43 of the Minnesota Wild handles the puck during the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on January 20, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-3. Minas Panagiotakis / Getty Images

Quinn Hughes, 26, Canton, Ice Hockey

A first-time Olympian. Like younger brother, Jack Hughes, Quinn Hughes was born in Orlando, Florida, raised in Toronto, and moved to Metro Detroit to play for the U.S. National Development Team in Plymouth. He played two seasons at the University of Michigan. He's a two-time NHL all-star. He was the seventh overall pick by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2019 NHL Draft.

EDMONTON, CANADA - DECEMBER 10: Megan Keller #5 of Team USA in action during Game One of the 2025 Rivalry Series against Team Canada at Rogers Place on December 10, 2025, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Leila Devlin / Getty Images

Megan Keller, 29, Farmington Hills, Ice Hockey

A three-time Olympian, Megan Keller attended North Farmington High School before starring at Boston College. She's a captain for the Boston Fleet of the PWHL, and won gold at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games and silver at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. Keller is a six-time world champion.

BEIJING, CHINA - JANUARY 23: Gold medalists Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik of the United States pose at the medal ceremony after the Ice Dance Free Dance during the ISU Figure Skating Four Continents Championships 2026 at National Olympic Stadium on January 23, 2026 in Beijing, China. Emmanuel Wong - International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images

Vadym Kolesnik, 24, Novi, Ice Dancing

Making Olympic debut, Vadym Kolesnik was born in Kharkiv, Ukraine, moved to Metro Detroit as a teenager, and became a U.S. citizen in August 2025. He won silver at the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships to clinch an Olympic bid. His partner is Emilea Zingas of Grosse Pointe Farms.

LAKE PLACID, NEW YORK - JANUARY 12: Kaila Kuhn of the United States celebrates with her season third place crystal medal after the women's aerial final during the FIS Freestyle World Cup at Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex on January 12, 2026 in Lake Placid, New York. Al Bello / Getty Images

Kaila Kuhn, 22, Boyne City, Freestyle Skiing

A two-time Olympian, Kaila Kuhn won two gold medals at the 2025 world championships in aerials and mixed team aerials. At age 21, she became the youngest American to win an individual world title in aerials. She finished eighth in aerials at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 29: Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings skates with the puck during overtime against the Washington Capitals at Little Caesars Arena on January 29, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. Jaime Crawford / Getty Images

Dylan Larkin, 29, Waterford Township, Ice Hockey

Making his Olympic debut, Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin is the first Michigan-born captain in Red Wings history. He played collegiately at the University of Michigan and is a three-time NHL all-star.

EDMONTON, CANADA - DECEMBER 10: Kirsten Simms #9 of Team USA participates in warmups prior to Game One of the 2025 Rivalry Series against Team Canada at Rogers Place on December 10, 2025, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Leila Devlin / Getty Images

Kirsten Simms, 21, Plymouth, Ice Hockey

Kirsten Simms is making her first Olympic appearance. She's a two-time NCAA national champion at the University of Wisconsin. As a sophomore, she led the nation in scoring during the 2023-24 season with 71 points in 36 games. She's currently a senior for the Badgers.

BEIJING, CHINA - February 10: Jake Vedder of the United States finishing in second place in the Small Final during the Men's Snowboard Cross Finals at Genting Snow Park during the Winter Olympic Games on February 10th, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Jake Vedder, 27, Pickney, Snowboarding

Jake Vedder is a two-time Olympian and graduate of Pickney High School. He was originally an alternate at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games but finished sixth as an injury replacement in the men's snowboard cross event and ninth in the mixed team event.

LAKE PLACID, NEW YORK - JANUARY 11: Winter Vinecki of the United States competes in the Women's Aerial finals during the FIS Freestyle World Cup at Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex on January 11, 2026 in Lake Placid, New York. Al Bello / Getty Images

Winter Vinecki, 27, Gaylord, Freestyle Skiing

Making her second Olympic appearance alongside teammate and fellow northern Michigan native Kaila Kuhn, Winter Vinecki finished 15th in the aerials competition at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. Vinecki has previously won several FIS World Cup events.

COLUMBUS, OHIO - JANUARY 24: Zach Werenski #8 of the Columbus Blue Jackets seen in action during the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Nationwide Arena on January 24, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. Jason Mowry / Getty Images

Zach Werenski, 28, Grosse Pointe Woods, Ice Hockey

A first-time Olympian, Zach Werenski played his college hockey at the University of Michigan and has spent his entire career with the Columbus Blue Jackets, who selected him eighth overall in the 2015 NHL Draft. Werenski previously represented the U.S. in the IIHF World Championship.

Emilea Zingas front and Vadym Kolesnik of the United States perform during the ice dance rhythm dance at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Beijing, China, Jan. 22, 2026. Ju Huanzong/Xinhua via Getty Images

Emilea Zingas, 23, Grosse Pointe Farms, Ice Dancing

Making her Olympic debut, Emilea Zingas is a Grosse Pointe Farms native and previously competed as a singles skater for Cyprus before becoming an ice dancer and representing the U.S. She won silver at the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships to clinch an Olympic bid. Her partner is Vadym Kolesnik of Novi.