Meet some of Metro Detroit's first babies in 2026

While many people were out celebrating New Year's Day, some also celebrated the birth of a baby.

Corewell Health and Trinity Health released photos of some of the babies born on Jan. 1, 2026, in Metro Detroit.

One of the babies is Alayna, who was born 15 minutes into the new year in Troy, according to Corewell Health. According to Corewell Health, Alayna's original due date was Dec. 21, 2025, and she was named after her maternal grandfather, Allen, and shares her middle name with her mother, her grandmothers and her aunt.

In Detroit, the DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital welcomed the first 2026 baby believed to have been born in Wayne County and the city of Detroit. Baby Jakai was born at 12:34 a.m., weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces.

In Ann Arbor, Trinity Health celebrated the birth of its first baby at 2:13 a.m. The newborn, whose name is still being decided, weighed 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

Trinity Health in Livonia welcomed its first 2026 baby at 3:30 a.m., weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces. The baby boy, whose name has not yet been decided, was welcomed by his parents and older brother.

Meanwhile, baby Kashton was born at 5:06 a.m., weighing 8 pounds and 9 ounces, according to Trinity Health Oakland.

