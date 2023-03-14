Detroit Medical Center celebrates birth of babies on 313 Day

(CBS DETROIT) - March 13 is significant for Detroiters who celebrate 313 Day, and for some families, their celebration included the birth of a baby.

The Detroit Medical Center released photos of three newborns -- two boys and one girl -- who made their grand entrance on Monday. The babies were gifted Detroit-themed clothes and accessories from Pure Detroit.

Baby Mohamed

Baby Mohamed Detroit Medical Center

Baby MaKenzie

Baby MaKenzie Detroit Medical Center

Baby Kaiden