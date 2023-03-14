Watch CBS News
Detroit Medical Center celebrates birth of babies on 313 Day

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - March 13 is significant for Detroiters who celebrate 313 Day, and for some families, their celebration included the birth of a baby.

The Detroit Medical Center released photos of three newborns --  two boys and one girl -- who made their grand entrance on Monday. The babies were gifted Detroit-themed clothes and accessories from Pure Detroit.

Baby Mohamed

dmc-hutzel-313-day-2023-boy-mohamed-1.jpg
Baby Mohamed Detroit Medical Center

Baby MaKenzie

dmc-hutzel-313-day-2023-girl-makenzie-2.jpg
Baby MaKenzie Detroit Medical Center

Baby Kaiden

dmc-sinaigrace-313-day-2023-boy-kaiden.jpg
Baby Kaiden Detroit Medical Center

First published on March 13, 2023 / 8:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

