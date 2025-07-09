Watch CBS News
Medical emergency contributed to fatal crash in Oakland County, deputies say

A Rochester Hills man has died after suffering from a medical emergency while driving in Oakland County, Michigan. 

Pranit Birje, 46, died Tuesday in the aftermath of a single-vehicle crash Saturday on West Tieken Road, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office reported. Birje was driving a 2020 Nissan Rogue eastbound on West Tienken, near Bridgestone Drive, when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a tree. 

Witnesses told officers that the vehicle had crossed the center line multiple times. Investigators later learned Birje suffered a medical emergency while driving. 

He was taken by paramedics from the Rochester Hills Fire Department to a hospital, where he later died. 

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit investigated the accident. 

