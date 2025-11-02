Medal of Honor recipients to gather in Detroit for 2026 convention

The Medal of Honor is the highest military award for bravery.

One of the few living Medal of Honor recipients took the field at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Saturday with a big announcement.

Many of the medal recipients will make their way to Detroit in 2026 for the Congressional Medal of Honor Society Convention, marking the first time the event will be held in Michigan.

Fans in the Big House took a second during Michigan's game against Purdue to honor a man who put his life on the line for not only everyone in the stadium, but the country.

"It's a unique privilege of being a Medal of Honor recipient," said Captain William Swenson.

Swenson is one of the 61 living Medal of Honor recipients.

He received the award for his courageous sacrifice of putting his life on the line in the middle of a war zone to rescue missing and injured men and women fighting in Afghanistan.

Swenson said the honor takes him to special places like a Big 10 game, but most importantly, it gives him the opportunity to tell the stories that need to be told.

"The importance of recognizing the sacrifice, the symbolism of what veteran service, what sacrifice is deeply important, this is what gives our country meaning," said Swenson.

These kinds of stories will be shared during the 2026 convention, in a city that's said to be the arsenal of democracy.

Guests at the event will learn about Detroit while giving back to the next generation. Money raised will go towards students in Detroit who are interested in going into the medical field.

Organizers plan to use the funds to pay for the students to get hands-on experience at hospitals in Detroit.