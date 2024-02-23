Michigan sees first confirmed case of measles since 2019

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Friday the first confirmed case of measles in the state since 2019.

The case was confirmed in an Oakland County child associated with international travel.

MDHHS is working with the Oakland County Health Division on the case and does not believe there are additional exposures outside of the household.

"Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect ourselves and our loved ones from potential outbreaks of diseases like measles," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive, in a statement. "It is important to make sure our families are up to date on all routine vaccines to prevent the spread of severe illness and disease. Now is a great time to check with your health care provider to make sure you are current with all your vaccines."

Measles is highly contagious and is spread through the air and by person-to-person contact and, according to MDHHS, "can live for up to two hours in the air where the infected person was present." Symptoms usually present 7-14 days after exposure, but they can appear up to 21 days later.

Symptoms of measles include:

High fever (may spike to over 104˚F).

Cough.

Runny nose.

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis).

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) two to three days after symptoms begin.

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin.

MDHHS recommends any unvaccinated people ages 1 year or older receive the measles vaccine.