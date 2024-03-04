Measles cases in Michigan. Here's how to check your vaccination status

(CBS DETROIT) - Three cases of measles have been confirmed in Metro Detroit this year.

Here's what to know about these cases and how to check your vaccination status.

Three measles cases confirmed in Michigan

The first case was detected in Oakland County in February. This was the state's first confirmed case of measles since 2019.

It was confirmed in a child associated with international travel, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Two more measles cases were confirmed on Sunday, March 3, in Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

Washtenaw County health officials say anyone at the Trinity Health Ann Arbor Emergency Department waiting and triage areas from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 1, could have been exposed.

The hospital, which is located at 5301 McAuley Drive in Ypsilanti, was formerly known as St. Joe's Ann Arbor.

"Measles is highly contagious and spreads easily through the air," said Juan Luis Marquez, MD, MPH, medical director with Washtenaw County Health Department. "This means we need to alert people who may have been present to the possibility of exposure, especially because anyone not vaccinated is likely to become ill if exposed.

"Importantly, there is no cause for ongoing concern at the hospital," Dr. Marquez continued. "The individual was quickly and appropriately isolated as soon as measles was suspected."

In Wayne County, a measles case was confirmed in an adult associated with international travel.

Anyone present at the following locations/times could have been exposed:

WellStreet/Beaumont Urgent Care at 23100 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn on Feb. 27 between 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

CVS Pharmacy (#8128) at 2701 S. Telegraph Road in Dearborn on Feb. 27 between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Henry Ford GoHealth Urgent Care at 26763 Ford Road in Dearborn Heights on Feb. 29 between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Corewell Emergency Department at 18101 Oakwood Blvd. in Dearborn on Feb. 29 between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Wayne County Public Health says anyone present at one of these locations during those times, who hasn't been fully vaccinated for measles or doesn't know their vaccination status, should contact health officials at PHECC@waynecounty.com with their name, best phone number and address.

Measles symptoms

Anyone who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for up to 21 days, with the following signs and symptoms:

High fever (may spike to over 104˚F).

Cough.

Runny nose.

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis).

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums, and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) two to three days after symptoms begin.

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin.

If anyone develops these symptoms, they should contact their doctor or hospital before seeking treatment.

Measles vaccine

Health officials say the vaccine is about 93% effective at preventing measles. It can also prevent illness is administered within 72 hours of being exposed.

Anyone who isn't fully vaccinated should get it as soon as possible.

Routine immunization has dropped in Michigan, according to health officials.

Vaccine coverage across the state for the MMR (two doses) vaccine for children ages 4 to 6 years old has decreased from 89% in 2017 to 84% in 2022.

Measles can be serious for babies and young children, and one in five children who contract measles are hospitalized.

"Vaccination is the single best way to protect yourself, your family, and the people you spend your days with," said Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Wayne County Health Officer. "Given the growing risk of measles because of outbreaks in Europe and elsewhere, we highly recommend you verify your and your family's vaccination status immediately—and get vaccinated if you or they have not been." To verify their vaccination status, residents are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or WCPH.

Am I vaccinated?

To find out if you have received the measles vaccination, you can look on the Michigan Immunization Portal to get your immunization record.

In order to get this information, you must be 18 years old, create or sign in to your MiLogin account, and upload your valid government-issued Photo ID (diver's license, state ID, or passport).

For more information on obtaining immunization records, residents can call 1-833-999-2484