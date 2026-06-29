MDOT will lift some road construction restrictions for Fourth of July travel

Some construction-related traffic restrictions on Michigan highways will be temporarily lifted to ease Fourth of July holiday travel, state officials said.

Starting at 3 p.m. Thursday and going through 6 a.m. Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said traffic restrictions will be lifted on nearly 60 percent of the active road and bridge projects.

AAA estimates that more than 2.6 million Michigan residents will travel at least 50 miles from home during the federal holiday weekend. State officials usually pull back some of the road construction projects on busy travel weekends.

"As we celebrate America's 250th birthday this Fourth of July, we want every Michigander to get where they're going safely and with fewer delays," Whitmer said. "That's why we're temporarily lifting lane restrictions and removing orange barrels along key routes across the state. But once the holiday weekend ends, we'll get right back to work fixing the damn roads."

Even with construction work on hold, traffic restrictions and temporary lane shifts will remain in place in some areas.

MDOT oversees I, M, and US routes and is responsible for nearly 10,000 miles of state highways, which carry more than 50 percent of all traffic and approximately 70 percent of commercial traffic in Michigan.

MDOT construction notes and other highway traffic reports can be found at the Mi Drive site.