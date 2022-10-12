MDOT: Southbound I-75 ramps at 11 Mile in Oakland County to close Oct. 13
(CBS DETROIT) - The southbound I-75 ramps at 11 Mile Road requires closure so crews can begin to install a new watermain under the southbound I-75 service drive, Michigan Department of Transportation officials announced.
The closure will begin at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, and go through September 2023.
MDOT officials say that during the closure crews will also rebuild the interchange ramps and the southbound I-75 service drive, upgrade drainage, and install sound walls.
While these ramps are closed, drivers can used the southbound I-75 ramps at 12 Mile Road.
For updates on the I-75 modernization project, visit here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.