MDOT: Southbound I-75 ramps at 11 Mile in Oakland County to close Oct. 13

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The southbound I-75 ramps at 11 Mile Road requires closure so crews can begin to install a new watermain under the southbound I-75 service drive, Michigan Department of Transportation officials announced.

The closure will begin at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, and go through September 2023.

MDOT officials say that during the closure crews will also rebuild the interchange ramps and the southbound I-75 service drive, upgrade drainage, and install sound walls.

While these ramps are closed, drivers can used the southbound I-75 ramps at 12 Mile Road.

