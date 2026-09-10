MDOT hosting public meeting on I-75 rebuild in Monroe County

The Michigan Department of Transportation will host an open house on Monday in Monroe to provide details on the rebuilding of 2 ½ miles of Interstate 75, including the replacement of the River Raisin Bridge in Monroe County.

This section of I-75 carries more than 61,000 vehicles a day, providing a critical transportation link between Detroit and Toledo.

Construction is scheduled to take place from 2028 through 2030 between LaPlaisance Road (Exit 11) and North Dixie Highway (Exit 15), an area that includes a bridge over the River Raisin between Front Street (Exit 13) and Elm Avenue (Exit 14). This section travels through parts of Monroe Township, the City of Monroe and Frenchtown Township.

Key details of this rebuild include replacing the 1955-era I-75 bridge over the River Raisin. Pete Buttigieg, then the U.S. Department of Transportation secretary, visited the bridge site in December 2024 after federal officials identified the River Raisin Bridge as an economically significant bridge that needed to be rebuilt or replaced.

MDOT also says it plans to remove the Elm Avenue interchange and redesign the Front Street interchange. Active construction is expected to impact pedestrian and bicycle traffic on the River Raisin Heritage Trail that runs under I-75, MDOT said.

The open house will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday in the council chambers at Monroe City Hall, 120 E. First St.

The River Raisin National Battlefield Park in Monroe, which originally had its visitor center on East Elm Avenue just west of I-75, has, in recent years, moved its headquarters and visitor center to North Dixie Highway.

The above video originally aired on Dec. 9, 2024