MDOT: List of road work scheduled in Metro Detroit this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.

The scheduled road work requires lane and ramp closures on several roadways. 

Here is the full list of MDOT construction scheduled for the weekend:

I-75:

  • Oakland - NB I-75, I-696 to Lincoln Ave, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 6 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Wayne - NB I-75 ramp closed to Dearborn St, Mon 7 a.m. - Fri 5 p.m.

 

I-94:

  • Wayne - WB I-94, Chalmers to M-53/Van Dyke, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat-Sun 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Wayne - EB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to NB I-275, Mon 6 a.m. - late June.

 

I-275:

  • Oakland - NB I-275 RAMP CLOSED to I-696, Sat 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Wayne - NB I-275 RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-94, Mon 6 a.m. - late June.

 

I-696:

  • Oakland - EB I-696 RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75, Sun 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Oakland – WB I-696 RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Sun 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

 

M-1: (Woodward)

  • Oakland – NB/SB M-1/Woodward, M-102/8 Mile to I-696, 3 lanes open, Fri 5 a.m. - Sun 10 p.m.

 

M-5:

  • Oakland – NB/SB M-5 RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-696, Sat 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

 

M-85: (Fort St)

  • Wayne - EB/WB M-85, I-75 to Miller, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon-Fri 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Wayne - EB M-85, West End St to Green St, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon-Fri 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

US-24: (Telegraph)

  • Oakland – US-24/Telegraph at Dixie Hwy intersection, 1 LANE OPEN in all directions, Mon 8 a.m. - late May. 

