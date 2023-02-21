Watch CBS News
MDOT: I-696 closing from Telegraph to I-275 this weekend

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that the I-696 Rebuilding Michigan will require a complete closure over the weekend to prepare for a traffic shift. 

The closure will start at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, and go through 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27. 

During the closure, westbound I-696 will be closed from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275.

After it reopens on Monday, westbound I-696 will have traffic shifted onto the westbound side with two lanes open in both directions through late fall. 

"Beginning Friday, March 10, through late fall, eastbound I-696 from I-275 to US-24 (Telegraph Road) will have traffic shifted onto the westbound side with two lanes open in each direction," said MDOT officials.

This work is part of the $275 million I-696 Rebuilding Michigan project that is rebuilding the roadway. In 2023, eastbound I-696 will be rebuilt from I-275 to Evergreen Road.

For more details on the Rebuilding Michigan project, visit here

First published on February 21, 2023 / 3:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

